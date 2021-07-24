Bhadrachalam: Officials asked to ramp up relief work

Bhadrachalam: TheTRS Governmentis taking all the measures and setup the help line centers and appointed the sectorial officer monitoring minute to minute on flood, informed the Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On Friday, he conducted review meeting with the all the officers in Sub-Collector office at Bhadrachalam.

Speaking in meeting, he said, the offices to alert on the floods and not leave the station without permission by the Collector. He said, keep a stock of buffer units in all the mandals and spread awareness on floods among people every minute. He appealed to the people, who are living in inundated areas to immediately shift to rehabilitation centres in the mandals.

He also reviewed rain and floods situation with the officers. The Minister said the doctors and staff in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) should be available for the people.

He also directed the District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) to conduct rapid tests for Malaria, Dengue and other season diseases.

He directed the Panchyat officer to continue the sanitation drive in the villages to prevent diseases.

Later, the Minister Ajay along with District Collector D Anudeep and officers visited tank bund and inspected Godavari flood situation. They also visited submerged areas in the temple town.