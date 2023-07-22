Live
Bhadrachalam: Officials withdraw first warning level
Water level recedes from 43.9 ft to 41.9 ft by 6 pm
Bhadrachalam: The first warning level was withdrawn by the officials at Godavari in Bhadrachalam. On Friday, the water level was recorded at 43.9 feet at 6 am. Due to heavy rains in the state and neighbour states, the flood levels are slowly rising here.
The water level receded by 2 pm at 42.7 feet and it was marked 41.9 feet at 6pm that was when the officers withdrew the first warning level.
District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala visited Bhadrachalam and observed the flood situation. She conducted a meeting with officials on their preparedness for rescue and relief measures. They were ordered not to leave their working places without any permissions.
The devotees expressed unhappiness as the officials did not permit ablutions in the river. The flood water has reached bathing steps and pushkar ghats.
The Collector also inspected flood relief centres in the Bhadrachalam interacted with the people shifted there. She called for hygiene and cleanliness and quality food for the people. She also inspected the shelters and gave directions to the staff.