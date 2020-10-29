Bhadrachalam: People demand clarity over Ramalayam development

Bhadrachalam: Locals and devotees of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam were angry over the contradictory statements of the State government and the ruling party MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana about the temple development. They alleged that the State government is showing discrimination towards Ramalayam compared to Yadadri and other temples across the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who visited the temple to witness Sri Sitarama Kalyanam in 2015, announced Bhadradri Ramalayam would be developed on par with Yadadri temple. He also announced Rs 100 crore for the temple development. Later Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and famous architect Anand Sai and the then Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao visited the Ramalayam and examined the temple and its surroundings to decide how to develop it. The State government also announced Rs 100 crore in 2017-2018 budget.

On the directions of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Chief Minister K Chandrahsekar Rao, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and architect Anand Sai with help of temple priests and engineering department prepared a master plan and submitted it to the Chief Minister Office. But still, there is no progress and the file is kept pending at the CM office.

While the issue is pending at the CM Office, ruling party MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, who visited Bhadrachalam a few days ago, stated that the Opposition parties were making baseless comments on the government about Ramalayam development. He further said that they need land in the town to develop the temple, but the temple lands were merged in Andhra Pradesh.

The MLC's statement raised several doubts among the locals over the implementation of the master plan and development of the town. BJP district secretary Y Behara Raju demanded the State government to give clarity on the MLC's statement and to declare whether the government will develop the temple or not.

A senior citizen from Bhadrachalam town, P Subba Rao, said devotees and locals have doubts over the implementation of master plan after the MLC's statement and he demanded that the government should give clarification on it.

A devotee of Lord Rama, Rama Lingeswara Rao urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to break silence and release a statement whether they are going to develop the temple or not. Some devotees alleged that from the beginning the attitude of the TRS government towards Ramalayam development was suspicious and it is clarified with its MLC's statement.