Bhadrachalam: Pomp, promises, and pujas

Bhadrachalam: Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, the Bhadrachalam BRS party candidate, officially launched his election campaign with great fervour and enthusiasm in the sacred temple town on Monday. The campaign commenced with a series of rituals and pujas at the revered Goddess Kanakadurga temple, where Dr Venkat Rao sought blessings for a successful journey.

The event saw the presence of Bhadrachalam’s election in-charge, MLC Tata Madhusudan, who inaugurated the campaign chariots and introduced the party’s election manifesto pamphlets to the eager voters. Accompanied by party leaders, activists, and enthusiastic supporters, the campaign kickoff was a resounding success.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Madhu expressed unwavering confidence in Dr Venkat Rao’s candidacy, stating confidently that no force can prevent Bhadrachalam from electing their preferred candidate. He emphasised the BRS party’s commitment to the development of Bhadrachalam and urged the people to offer their unwavering support to Dr Venakat Rao in the upcoming election.

Dr Rao himself took the stage, imploring the citizens to cast their votes in favour of progress and development. He urged the electorate to grant him the opportunity to showcase the transformative potential of Bhadrachalam’s agency. He reminded the audience that the BRS party had previously held power and allocated significant funds for development.

Following the launch event, the campaign leaders embarked on a tour, spreading their message in Wazeedu, Venkatapuram, and Cherla mandals.