Live
- Farmers' interests will be taken care of, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promises
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
Just In
Bhadrachalam: Pomp, promises, and pujas
Dr Tellam kicks off election campaign in style
Bhadrachalam: Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, the Bhadrachalam BRS party candidate, officially launched his election campaign with great fervour and enthusiasm in the sacred temple town on Monday. The campaign commenced with a series of rituals and pujas at the revered Goddess Kanakadurga temple, where Dr Venkat Rao sought blessings for a successful journey.
The event saw the presence of Bhadrachalam’s election in-charge, MLC Tata Madhusudan, who inaugurated the campaign chariots and introduced the party’s election manifesto pamphlets to the eager voters. Accompanied by party leaders, activists, and enthusiastic supporters, the campaign kickoff was a resounding success.
Addressing the gathering, MLC Madhu expressed unwavering confidence in Dr Venkat Rao’s candidacy, stating confidently that no force can prevent Bhadrachalam from electing their preferred candidate. He emphasised the BRS party’s commitment to the development of Bhadrachalam and urged the people to offer their unwavering support to Dr Venakat Rao in the upcoming election.
Dr Rao himself took the stage, imploring the citizens to cast their votes in favour of progress and development. He urged the electorate to grant him the opportunity to showcase the transformative potential of Bhadrachalam’s agency. He reminded the audience that the BRS party had previously held power and allocated significant funds for development.
Following the launch event, the campaign leaders embarked on a tour, spreading their message in Wazeedu, Venkatapuram, and Cherla mandals.