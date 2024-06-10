  • Menu
Bhadradri Distic Public Radio Program

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala is receiving applications of problems from people from different parts of the district in the public speaking program being held in IDOC.

Bhadradri kothagudem District : District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala is receiving applications of problems from people from different parts of the district in the public speaking program being held in IDOC.

Provided by the people The collector ordered the district officials to take steps to solve the problem applications. Additional Collectors Venugopal, DRO Rabindranath, district officers of all departments and others participated.

X