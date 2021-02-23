Bhadradri gears up for Rama Navami fete

Kothagudem: District Collector MV Reddy directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Sri Rama Navami and Maha Pattabhishekam celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam in the district.

He chaired a coordination meeting here on Monday with the officials of different departments and reviewed the arrangements to be made for Sri Rama Navami and Maha Pattabhishekam to be celebrated on April 21 and 22.

He directed the authorities to install LED screens in sufficient numbers on the occasion of Kalyana Mahotsavam on the temple premises and at main junctions in the town allowing the public to conveniently watch the ceremony.

Reddy wanted the officials to carry out road repair works, plant colourful plants, place benches on the streets and to decorate the temple town with beautiful lighting. Around 40 counters for the distribution of 'talambralu' as well as 'prasadam' to devotees must be set up.

Medical camps with round-the-clock service should be set up and steps for free distribution of drinking water, butter milk and ORS sachets have to be taken. Barricades preventing devotees from reaching river Godavari have to be erected, Reddy said.

For offering medical care, 12 emergency health centres, four ambulances and 10 beds at the Area Hospital have to be readied. Temporary toilets have to be constructed at main centres along with rooms for changing clothes.

Electricity department should make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply and ready electricity generators. Care should be taken to prevent accidents. Fire engines have to be made available during the celebrations.

Enough area for parking has to be provided and hoardings should be erected at Manugur crossroads welcoming the devotees. Markings on the roads have to be made to help the devotees find the way to the temple, the Collector said. Additional Collector Anudeep D and ITDA PO P Gowtham and others were present.