Bhagwat flag should be hoisted over every Hindu’s house

Rangareddy: Vishwa Hindu Parishad state secretary Bandaru Ramesh has called for the Bhagwat flag (orange flag) to be hoisted over every Hindu's house. On Friday, Hindu Vahini leader Chetla Venkatesh and president Shekhar Goud formally inaugurated the Bhagwat flag hoisting ceremony at Bandaru Ramesh's home in Shadnagar. BJP constituency in-charge Shrivardhan Reddy and Palamuru Charitable Trust President Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy were present on the occasion as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandaru Ramesh suggested that an orange flag should be hoisted over every house. He urged Hindus to attend the Sri Rama Navami event on a large scale. Similarly, BJP constituency in-charge Shrivardhan Reddy said, Sri Rama Navami is a great festival for Hindus and on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami, he asked everyone to voluntarily hoist the orange flag as their responsibility in their houses.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Members, BJP leaders, activists and others were also present.