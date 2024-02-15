Hyderabad: The Father of the Indian Green Revolution, Dr M S Swaminathan, has been honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna (posthumous). The ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr M S Swaminathan: Architect of India's Green Revolution

recognition serves as a testament to the enduring impact of India's scientific community on the nation's progress.

Dr. Swaminathan, an eminent agronomist, geneticist and humanitarian, played a vital role in moving away India from a terrible food crisis in early 1960s. His famous words, "If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in our country," resonate with the foresight that guided him as he led the country to self-sufficiency.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, R K Chadha, retired chief scientist, National Geophysical Research Institute, throws light on Dr. Swaminathan’s contribution. Dr Chadha was awarded the prestigious Raja Ramanna Fellowship by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for 2021.

He said, “During the challenging period of 1965, when India faced its lowest food production at 72 million tonnes, Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri appealed to citizens to skip one meal a week to address the crisis. The US, under the PL480 programme, provided foodgrains to India, marking a crucial moment in international relations”.

Dr. Chadha said Dr.Swaminathan's groundbreaking work involved developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, propelling India to achieve food self-sufficiency by the late 1980s. In 1996-97, India's agricultural production exceeded expectations, reaching 199.3 million tonnes of total foodgrain output. Fast forward to 2023-24 India became the world's leading rice exporter with 16.5 million metric tonnes, showcasing the enduring impact of his contributions.

‘Dr.Swaminathan's influence extended beyond borders, with ‘Time’ recognising him as one of 20 most influential Asians of the 20th century. The UN Environment Programme acknowledged him as the 'Father of Economic Ecology.'

As chairman of the National Commission on Farmers, the erudite agri-scientist addressed the distressing issue of farmer suicides. His comprehensive reports, submitted from December 2004 to October 2006, covered the way for complete Swaminathan Commission report. The report proposed key recommendations, including fixing the Minimum Support Price at 50% above the average cost of production, said Chadha.

‘Internationally acclaimed, Dr.Swaminathan's legacy includes numerous awards such as the World Food Prize and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership. The Bharat Ratna adds another feather to his illustrious cap, diversifying a list often dominated by politicians and activists’.

Dr. Chadha said “the honour not only celebrates Dr. Swaminathan's legacy, but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring scientists in India. ‘His crucial role in transforming India from a foodgrain importer to an exporter is a witness to his enduring impact on nation's strength in the global arena.”

‘Dr. Swaminathan's vision and dedication to addressing hunger and poverty, coupled with his scientific innovations, have left a permanent mark on the country's agricultural landscape. His inclusion in the Bharat Ratna awardees will undoubtedly resonate as an inspiration for future generations pursuing careers in science’, he remarked.