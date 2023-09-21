Bharat Serum Vaccine coming to Hyderabad reflects the huge opportunity, potential and the comprehensive ecosystem that Genome Valley- KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday participated in the ground breaking ceremony of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSVs) new manufacturing plant at Genome Valley in the city. BSV currently has a manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra that caters to domestic and more than 80 export markets and a manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany, that serves the international markets.

Bharat Serums and Vaccine Limited (BSV) is one of the fastest growing biopharmaceutical companies in India. For 50 years now, BSV has used its scientific resources to develop a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products. Today, they influence patient outcomes in the therapeutic areas of Women’s health and Critical Care and IUI-IVF and have become a partner of choice. Headquartered in Mumbai, BSV is amongst the top 10 Biotech companies in India. The Company has in its portfolio over 145 brands. The company has over 2500 employees selling its products across the country with their brands being marketed all over India and exported to over 70 countries across the world.

The new manufacturing facility in Genome Valley will cover an area of 10 acres and involve an investment of Rs 200 crores. It aims to provide long-term employment opportunities to the people of the Telangana State as well as upskilling of capabilities. With this Manufacturing Facility, BSV aims to significantly increase its capacity in producing injectables with the commissioning of the fill-finish formulation line in phase 1 and an additional multi-product line in phase 2 of the project. The manufacturing facility endeavors to produce world-class products that adhere to International Quality Systems while complying to the Indian regulatory norms of Schedule M as well as the Global regulatory requirements in the world. The facility will produce women health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, hormones, among others.

The facility will be based out of Genome Valley, which is India’s first organized cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial / Knowledge Parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities. It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals including presence of the marquee global names like Novartis, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza amongst many others.

The cluster is also home to three of India’s largest vaccine manufacturers, namely Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Indian Immunologicals.

Minister Rama Rao said, “We welcome BSV to the 'Vaccine Capital of the World' and are delighted that they have chosen Genome Valley to host their world class manufacturing facility. This reflects the huge opportunity, potential and the comprehensive ecosystem that Genome Valley offers to the life sciences sector, that truly makes Telangana a biotech hub focusing on innovating in India for India and the world. It also reflects our State’s commitment towards good health and wellbeing especially in areas such as women’s health in which we already run flagship programs such as the Arogya Mahila program.”









Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, BSV, said, “We are delighted to be a part of the Genome Valley ecosystem that promotes research and innovation and provides a conducive scientific temper for bio pharma companies to operate. The support received from the State of Telangana has been encouraging and we are confident that we will be able to collectively work together to deliver research- driven products to our patients.”



He further said, “ The groundbreaking ceremony marks an important milestone for our Company. With this new bio-pharma manufacturing facility, we are no hopeful to serve the health needs of patients in India and across the globe. As a responsible corporate, we also remain committed to building a sustainable and future-responsive manufacturing facility with environment-friendly sustainable measures thereby fulfilling our commitment to the planet, our patients, our customers and our stakeholders.”