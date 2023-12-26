Bharath Bhageeratha janakalpana Yatra reaches Beechupalli on Tuesday

As the part of uniting all Indian Bhageeratha community people which are calling with different names in different states. Harish Chouhan and friends a Delhi based group of friends are doing Rathotsava(chariot) to unite all the ancestral community of Bhageeratha, Sagara, Noni,nonar, Uppilian, Goundi, Goundar and other names which will tour across the country. As part of that Gadwal district Sagara committee has organised a welcome ceremony at Beechupalli Sagara Community function hall.

On this occasion Harish Chauhan said that The Sagara community people are calling with different names in different states like Uppari in Telangana, Uppara in Andhra Pradesh, Uppar in Karnataka, Goundi, Goundiyar in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Loniya in Gujarat and other northern states. Nonia, noni in UP and Bihar are listed in Backward classes.Thats why we didn't have any Identity and recognition Hence we all should fight together to get our rights. He also added that the Final Ceremony of United Sagara Bhageeratha community will be held on 29 th February at Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi.

The additional collector of Jogulamba Gadwal district Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has stated that We the people who belongs to Sgara Bhageeratha community having a great ancestors like Sri Ram Chandra Prabhu who ruled the United India from Afghan to Sri Lanka. We should fight Unitedly for the rights of Our community.

The District president of Sagara community Narayana, MU Venkatesh, State Vice President Gattu Satya Narayana, Jogula Ravi Yerravalii sarpanch district vice President and othe honorary members of Sagara community were participated in the morning at Beechupalli Sagara community hall.