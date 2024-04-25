Bharath Prasad files 3rd Nomination

Gadwal: The BJP party Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency candidate Pothuganti Bharath Prasad has filed his third set of nominations along with his father Pothuganti Ramulu Sitting MP, Talloju Achary former member of BC commission, Loknath Reddy ZP Chairperson Vanaparthy,Katta Sudhakar Reddy BJP spokesperson,Jakka Raghunandan Reddy chief election agent Nagar Kurnool,.On this occasion Bharath Prasad has expressed his confidence of victory.