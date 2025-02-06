Bharosa Center in Nagarkurnool Marks First Anniversary: SP Gaikwad Lauds Team’s Efforts

NagarKurnool: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Bharosa Center in Nagarkurnool district headquarters, special programs were organized. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath attended the event as the chief guest. The Bharosa team, in his presence, cut a cake and extended their greetings.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gaikwad recalled that the Bharosa Center was inaugurated on February 6, 2024. He expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance over the past year. He stated that the center has handled 89 cases so far, including 75 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) cases and 9 rape cases. Additionally, 22 girls were provided shelter at the Sakhi Center, and victims received special counseling.

He further mentioned that five kidnapping cases were resolved through counseling at the Bharosa Center over the past year. Under “Operation Smile,” 33 children were rescued across three subdivisions—Kalwakurthy, Achampet, and Nagarkurnool. Of these, 30 were boys and 3 were girls. The rescued children received counseling and were enrolled in schools.

SP Gaikwad also stated that ₹78,000 has been provided as compensation to victims through the Bharosa Center. The event was attended by Additional SP CH. Rameshwar, CI Kanakaiah, Bharosa SI Veena Reddy, SI Govardhan, She Team ASI Vijayalakshmi and Venkataiah, Sakhi Admin Sunitha, Bharosa team member Srilatha, and others.





Delete Edit



