Live
- WPL 2025: After leading India U19 to World Cup title, Niki Prasad ready to shine for Delhi Capitals
- Ron Kahlon’s “The Last Surprise”: A Thriller That Keeps You on Edge Until the Very End
- ISL: Coach Coyle reflects on Chennaiyin’s form, eyes strong finish ahead of East Bengal clash
- DK Shivakumar dismisses Delhi exit poll predictions, says let's wait for results
- Prosecution requests panel to deliberate on whether to appeal Samsung Chairman acquittal
- I do not believe in factionalism: Ex-CM Bommai tells K'taka BJP leaders
- BJP ally Tipra Motha Party threatens to withdraw support if govt does not fulfil promises
- Bharosa Center in Nagarkurnool Marks First Anniversary: SP Gaikwad Lauds Team’s Efforts
- South Korea: Ex-commander confirms Yoon ordered removal of lawmakers, not agents, from National Assembly
- Fitch maintains South Korea's rating at 'AA-' with stable outlook
Just In
Bharosa Center in Nagarkurnool Marks First Anniversary: SP Gaikwad Lauds Team’s Efforts
On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Bharosa Center in Nagarkurnool district headquarters, special programs were organized. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath attended the event as the chief guest.
NagarKurnool: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Bharosa Center in Nagarkurnool district headquarters, special programs were organized. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath attended the event as the chief guest. The Bharosa team, in his presence, cut a cake and extended their greetings.
Speaking on the occasion, SP Gaikwad recalled that the Bharosa Center was inaugurated on February 6, 2024. He expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance over the past year. He stated that the center has handled 89 cases so far, including 75 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) cases and 9 rape cases. Additionally, 22 girls were provided shelter at the Sakhi Center, and victims received special counseling.
He further mentioned that five kidnapping cases were resolved through counseling at the Bharosa Center over the past year. Under “Operation Smile,” 33 children were rescued across three subdivisions—Kalwakurthy, Achampet, and Nagarkurnool. Of these, 30 were boys and 3 were girls. The rescued children received counseling and were enrolled in schools.
SP Gaikwad also stated that ₹78,000 has been provided as compensation to victims through the Bharosa Center. The event was attended by Additional SP CH. Rameshwar, CI Kanakaiah, Bharosa SI Veena Reddy, SI Govardhan, She Team ASI Vijayalakshmi and Venkataiah, Sakhi Admin Sunitha, Bharosa team member Srilatha, and others.