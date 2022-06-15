Bhatti resumes 32nd day of People's March

Khammam: Training his guns against the BJP-led Central government, the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday slammed the BJP for conspiring against the opposition and harassing them. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday resumed his 32nd day of 'People's March in Narayanpuram village of Errupalem mandal in the district. The 'People''s March will cover 10 kilometres passing Venkatapuram, Rajapalem, Narasimhapuram and Buchchireddypalem villages.

Addressing the villagers at Narayanapuram, Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that people in the country will teach a befitting lesson to BJP. He alleged that people will teach a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for targeting both AICC senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He stated that BJP is targeting Congress as it had helped financially to re-open National Herald Daily which played a crucial role in bringing Independence to India, and BJP terming it as illegal.

He alleged that BJP was frightened as National Herald Daily newspaper would bring out the divide and rule and corruptions of the government and had used Enforcement Directorate to send notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with an aim to shut the newspaper again. He recalled that Motilal Gandhi had launched the National Herald Newspaper during the struggle for Independence. He stated that it is the responsibility of the people to safeguard that newspaper.

He said that all condemned the interrogation of Rahul Gandhi for two consecutive days by the ED. He alleged that BJP is trying to sell all the government properties to Adanis and Ambanis. The Union government has been harassing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for opposing and questioning the government. Bhatti recalled that Congress had sold all its properties during the struggle for independence to free India from the clutches of British rule. He added that BJP now trying to malign and defame the Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of Congress forgetting the party's contribution during the Independence.