Bhatti: TG govt will give a big leg-up to realty sector

Hyderabad: State government is ready to address the challenges being faced by the realtors and builders to save the realty industry from the crisis, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said and warned that stringent action would be taken against those who created false propaganda against the real estate.

Addressing the Telangana Builders Green Summit here on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government was treating the builders and real estate

developers as respected citizens as they are wealth creators and partners in development of the State. The government will extend total cooperation to them.

“If any one indulged in wrong propaganda to create problems for builders and developers, stern measures will be taken against them”, he said. Hyderabad is like heaven for builders.

By making Net Zero city agreement, Hyderabad is giving a message to the world.Everyone around the world is keenly observing how Telangana will develop and what kind of decisions and policies the State government has been taking, he noted. In that context, State government is taking decisions carefully.

Several policy decisions are being taken to transform Hyderabad into a green city.Citizens of Delhi have been facing several problems to live there locally and in one season a situation arose when people had to migrate from there.

State government is taking various measures to prevent such a situation from emerging in Hyderabad, the Deputy CM said. The deputy CM also announced that all the diesel vehicles in Hyderabad city will be gradually changed into electrical vehicles. State government did not hesitate to reduce registration charges on electrical vehicles to encourage their usage though it would bring down revenue of the State. State government’s objective is to transform Hyderabad as a pollution free city.

“More than income, the health of people living in Hyderabad is more important to us,” he said.

An amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated in one year to Hyderabad city for development works and to take forward Telangana in the path of modern and developed countries.

Never before such a huge budget was allocated for Hyderabad city in the history of the State, he pointed out. This decision has catapulted Hyderabad to a prominent position, he added.