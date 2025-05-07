Live
- Mock Drills to be Held in Bengaluru, Raichur & Karwar After Pahalgam Attack
- Collector orders expediting housing projects
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- Minister Shivaraj Thangadgi mourns the demise of senior poet Prof. G.S. Siddalingaiah
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 7 May, 2025
- 7 killed in Pakistan LoC shelling; J&K L-G orders evacuation of civilians from vulnerable areas
- Revanth Reddy, Owaisi, KTR, Kishan Reddy, and Kavitha Praise Operation Sindoor Strikes on Pakistan Terror Camps
- Thank you, PM Modi: Family of Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi hails Operation Sindoor
Bhatti urges Centre to allocate 4,000 MW of solar power plants under PM-KUSUM
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the Centre to allocate a large number of solar pump sets to Telangana, a state...
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the Centre to allocate a large number of solar pump sets to Telangana, a state excelling in the renewable energy sector.
The deputy CM called on Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted three key representations, requesting the latter to take necessary actions in line with Telangana’s requirements.
He requested that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) allocate 4,000 MW of solar power plants, with capacities ranging from 500 KW to 2 MW to Telangana under PM-KUSUM Component-A, as previously decided.
To provide a permanent irrigation solution to the agriculture sector in the state, Bhatti urged the Union Minister to allocate 1 lakh solar pump sets under PM-KUSUM Component-B.
A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project has already been submitted to the Central Government through TSREDCO, he said, and requested the Union Minister to allocate 2 lakh pump sets to Telangana under PM-KUSUM Component-C.