Bhatti urges Centre to allocate 4,000 MW of solar power plants under PM-KUSUM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the Centre to allocate a large number of solar pump sets to Telangana, a state excelling in the renewable energy sector.

The deputy CM called on Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted three key representations, requesting the latter to take necessary actions in line with Telangana’s requirements.

He requested that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) allocate 4,000 MW of solar power plants, with capacities ranging from 500 KW to 2 MW to Telangana under PM-KUSUM Component-A, as previously decided.

To provide a permanent irrigation solution to the agriculture sector in the state, Bhatti urged the Union Minister to allocate 1 lakh solar pump sets under PM-KUSUM Component-B.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project has already been submitted to the Central Government through TSREDCO, he said, and requested the Union Minister to allocate 2 lakh pump sets to Telangana under PM-KUSUM Component-C.