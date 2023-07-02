Bhatti’s padayatra concludes

Khammam: The People’s March padayatra that was taken up by senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka that concluded after 109 days in Khammam on Saturday has transformed itself into another people’s revolutionary movement.

Bhatti’s Padayatra from Adilabad to Khammam covered 1,360 kms in 17 districts and 36 constituencies traversed through 750 villages. For the Congress party, Bhatti’s Padayatra has brought further energy into the cadre and evoked tremendous response from people fed up with the BRS rule. Bhatti focused on failure of government and interacted with the people in his padayatra made huge success, according to party leaders. With Bhatti’s padayatra changing the mood of the people and further improving the prospects of the Congress party, leaders of other political parties are now keen to join Congress Party.

The stage has been set for Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Gurunath Reddy and other leaders joining the Telangana Jana Garjana public meeting being organised on Sunday to mark the completion of Bhatti’s Padayatra.

As Bhatti’s padayatra reminded people of successful padayatra by late Y S Rajasehar Reddy, people from grassroot level are gearing up to bring Congress party back to power in the next elections as the party’s graph has gone up significantly in the last few months.

The significant feature of Bhatti’s padayatra is he refrained from talking about himself but explaining repeatedly what the Congress Party would do if it came to power demonstrating his political sincerity. Like late Rajasekhar Reddy, Bhatti had been listening to people’s woes and giving them hope and confidence that Indiramma Rajyam would come back to bring prosperity and happiness to every household in the State. He gave confidence to people that Congress party and Congress government would work to alleviate their sufferings of the last 10 years.

Bhatti’s padayatra that had begun on March 19, concluded in Khammam on Saturday. All arramgements setup of Telangna Garjana Saba at Khammam by the congress leaders here. AICC President Malikarjun Kharghe, Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders Central and State will attend the meeting at Khammam on Sunday.