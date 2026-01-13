BHEL corporate R&D delegation explores research collaboration with JNTUH

A high-level delegation from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Corporate R&D, led by Executive Director Subramanyam, visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) campus on Monday. The team, which included Mohana Rao, Eshwar Rao, Raghavendra Rao, and Krishna Kumar Yadav, interacted with faculty and research scholars at the University College of Engineering Science and Technology (UCESTH).

The visit aimed to identify collaboration opportunities, specifically for MTech and PhD research projects in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Materials Science. Vice-Chancellor Kishen Kumar Reddy hosted the delegation and conducted preliminary discussions with Registrar Venkateswara Rao regarding infrastructure, faculty specialisations, and postgraduate enrolment.

Principal Narasimha Reddy presented the profile of UCESTH, highlighting its Diamond Jubilee milestone and its focus on innovation, consultancy, and patents. Subramanyam described the interaction as the start of a meaningful association designed to bridge the gap between industry and academia. He revealed that BHEL R&D invests nearly 2.5 per cent of its revenue in research, a significant commitment compared to other institutions. He further invited students and faculty to the BHEL R&D Corporate Campus to engage with practical, real-world problem statements.

Heads of Departments from EEE, ECE, Mechanical, and Metallurgical Engineering delivered detailed presentations on their respective strengths. The partnership will move forward with scheduled department-wise brainstorming sessions to finalise specific research areas and projects.