Bhim Army Alleges Negligence by Revenue Officials in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: The Bhim Army has raised serious allegations against revenue officials, particularly Tehsildars, in Jogulamba Gadwal district, accusing them of deliberate negligence in resolving land issues affecting the poor and marginalized.

Speaking to the media, Macherla Prakash, Bhim Army's in-charge for the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, said that despite clear provisions under the Bhoo Bharati Act, land-related grievances of the poor remain unresolved due to intentional delays by the officials.

“Tehsildars are giving priority only to cases recommended by political leaders and influential middlemen. The genuine pleas of the poor are being ignored completely,” said Prakash.

He alleged that many underprivileged citizens are being forced to visit government offices multiple times, only to face inaction and vague responses. Even the weekly public grievance meetings (Prajavani) held at the district collectorate every Monday have reportedly failed to yield meaningful resolutions for these citizens.

Further, Prakash claimed that assigned lands, ceiling-surplus lands, Bhudan (donated) lands, and even government lands are being encroached upon, and the revenue authorities are turning a blind eye. In some cases, lands falling under restricted categories are allegedly being registered illegally, bypassing proper scrutiny.

“The poor are left helpless while politically connected individuals are receiving swift solutions. This is nothing short of systemic injustice,” he added.

Accusing the Tehsildars of lacking transparency and accountability, the Bhim Army leader warned that if the land issues of the poor are not resolved urgently, the organization would be forced to launch a district-wide agitation.

He emphasized that the administration must ensure fair, legal, and time-bound redressal of land disputes, especially those concerning marginalized communities, failing which public unrest may become inevitable.

Background: The Bhoo Bharati Act was enacted to streamline land records and resolve disputes efficiently. However, in several regions, its implementation has been marred by delays and bureaucratic hurdles.