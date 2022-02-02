  • Menu
Bhongir: Collector Pamela Satpathy's son name registered for Anganwadi

Anganwadi teachers handing over eggs and Balamrutham to collector Pamela Satpathi
Anganwadi teachers handing over eggs and Balamrutham to collector Pamela Satpathi

Yadadri Bhongir district Collector Pamela Satpathi's son Naitik Satpathi was admitted into the Anganwadi Center on Wednesday.

Bhongir: Yadadri Bhongir district Collector Pamela Satpathi's son Naitik Satpathi was admitted into the Anganwadi Center on Wednesday.

The Collector's Camp Office is located in Raigiri, falls under Bhongir Municipality.

Anganwadi Center-2 Teacher B.Shailaja who went to the camp office as part of the house survey of Anganwadi teachers registered the Nithik name.

16 eggs and balamrutham were handed over to the Collector , as Kid Nithik was 36 months old.

Anganwadi-1 teacher T. Sarala also took part with teacher Shailaja during the house survey.

