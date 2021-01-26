Bhongir: Trainee Deputy Collector Santoshi felicitated

Bhongir: Trainee Deputy Collector and wife of late Colonel Santosh Babu, B Santoshi stated that she will discharge her duty with commitment in the interest of the nation by deriving spirit from her late husband.

On Republic Day, District Collector Anita Ramachandran has felicitated Santoshi at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. Later, addressing the gathering, Santoshi took oath to work with the same spirit shown by her husband Colonel Santosh Babu. She added that she is proud of her husband for sacrificing his life in protecting the country.

The Central government had recognised her husband's supreme sacrifices by announcing Maha Vir Chakra to him, she added. Santoshi thanked the State government for rescuing her family in troubled times.

Reacting on Maha Vir Chakra to his son, Colonel Santosh Babu's father Upender said that he became role model to other soldiers by giving a strong reply to Chinese army during their intrusion at Line of Control.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, MLA P Shekar Reddy, Additional Collector Kimya Naik and others participated in the celebrations.