Bhupalapally: 22 selected for kabaddi tournament

Bhupalapally: As many as 22 players from the district have been selected for the State-level kabaddi tournament to be held in Jangaon form December 27-29, in-formed MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao here on Friday.

Under the leadership of District Kabaddi Associa-tion Chairman Thakkallapalli Raju, boys and girls in the Under-20 category were selected at the Ambedkar Sports Ground.

MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao who attended the event as chief guest, interacted with athletes. Chairman Raju mentioned that a total of 250 ath-letes from the district participated, out of which 22 boys and 22 girls were selected.

The MLA promised to provide a mat for playing ka-baddi at the sports ground.