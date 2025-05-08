Bhupalapally: Rest rooms for women employees inaugurated

Bhupalapally: Special rest rooms exclusively arranged for the female employees at KT-5 Incline were inaugurated on Wednesday.

Currently, KT-5 Incline has a total of 35 female employees, comprising 7 administrative officers, 6 super supervisors, 7 technicians, and 13 general laborers/budli workers.

Area General Manager Enugu Rajeshwar Reddy stated that a plan has been formulated for managing the underground mines of the Singareni company at KT-5 Incline in the first shift for district SS-15, emphasizing increased participation by female workers. In view of enhancing their involvement, special women’s rest rooms have been arranged. He further highlighted that by prioritiSing the welfare and convenience of female employees, these rooms will help make their working lives more comfortable and secure.

In addition, the program was attended by SO to GM Mr. S. Kaveendra, KT-1 Group Agent Mr. J. Venkataramana, Personal Manager K. Maruthi, Gan Manager Mr. Zakeer Hussain, along with other officials, Recognition Sangha PIT Secretary Mr. Dornala Tirupati, and Representative Sangha PIT Secretary Mr. Chunchula Gattu Raju.