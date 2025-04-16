Bhupalapally: SP distributes sunglasses to traffic police personnel

Bhupalapally: SP Kiran Khare distributed sunglasses to the traffic police station staff at the District Police Office on Tuesday.

The SP took special initiative to procure sunglasses that offer cooling comfort to the eyes and distributed them to the personnel.

The SP explained that ultraviolet rays pose a risk of health issues, which is why the sunglasses were distributed to protect the staff.

He urged the personnel to wear them regularly and make the best use of them.

He further mentioned that the sunglasses would also safeguard the eyes from dust and debris, ensuring no harm comes to them.

The SP advised the personnel to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water, treat officials and citizens with respect, and carry out their duties efficiently.

He also encouraged the staff to bring any requirements or concerns to his attention.

The event was attended by Bhupalpalli DSP A. Sampath Rao, Bhupalpalli CI D. Naresh Kumar, Traffic SI Srinivas, and other traffic personnel.