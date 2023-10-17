Live
Just In
Big jolt to BRS in Huzurnagar
Political mobilization in the erstwhile Nalgonda district is fast changing as the elections are approaching
Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Political mobilization in the erstwhile Nalgonda district is fast changing as the elections are approaching. In Huzurnagar constituency in Suryapet district, Nereducharla municipal vice chairman Srilatha Reddy resigned from the BRS party two weeks ago. Now, Huzurnagar municipal chairman Gelli Archana Ravi along with a few councilors also followed the path of Srilatha Reddy.
Gelli Archana and her husband Ravikumar, who were very supportive of Huzurnagar MLA Saidireddy, resigned from the party on Monday and joined Congress in the presence of MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday. Councilors Gayatri Gunja Bhavani Satish and another 200 workers followed them.
MLA Saidireddy’s attitude is said to be putting off many in the party, who are quietly leaving the party, without creating any furore. The newcomers in Congress accused Saidireddy of obstructing police and acting as per his whims. They alleged he was using police force to file false cases against anybody who objects to his actions. They charged him with amassing crores through land grabs and settlements.