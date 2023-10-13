Big jolt to Telangana Congress, Former TPCC chief quit party

In a major jolt to the Congress party before the Assembly elections, Telangana Congresss former President and minister P Laxmaiah quit the Congress today. .

He shot off two page letter to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge about his struggle in the party ever since TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy took the cudgels. He said that the TPCC Chief was reluctant to speak to the senior most leaders in the party and alleged that the state party leadership was not considering the request to allot seat to the BCs in proportion to their population in the state.

Laxmaiah said that the Congress adopted the Udaipur declaration to give only one ticket in one family. state leadership defied it and allotted tickets to those families who are rich.

It is learnt that Laxmaiah will hold a meeting with his supporters and finalise his action plan in the ensuing assembly elections in a day or two.












