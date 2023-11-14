Bigala responds to Oppn charges

Nizamabad: At a press meet held at the BRS party district office on Monday, Nizamabad Urban MLA and BRS party MLA candidate, Ganesh Bigala, addressed the media, outlining his political journey and responding to comments from the opposition.

Bigala emphasised his commitment to development, having contested elections in 2009 as an MP and subsequently as an MLA in 2014, 2018, and now in 2023.

Responding to criticism from the BJP party’s Nizamabad Urban MLA candidate, Bigala challenged the opposition to discuss development, asserting that the progress made under his leadership was evident, particularly near Mini Tank Bund, Vaikunthadam, and the IT hub.

Refuting allegations of avoiding discussions near temples, Bigala emphasised his focus on maintaining peace in Nizamabad and his dedication to the city’s development. He pointed to key accomplishments such as the construction of a mini tank bund, a municipal building, and ambitious Vaikunthadams.

Addressing recent police notices restricting debates, Bigala highlighted his commitment to ensuring the city’s peace and security. He urged voters to scrutinise development claims, asserting that the progress made during his tenure was evident and accessible to all.

In a plea to voters, Bigala urged citizens to exercise their democratic right freely, emphasising the need for continued support for the BRS party. Notable figures present at the event included City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, Ex-Mayor Akula Sujatha, and various BRS party leaders.