Pension woes will continue this time also

Rajamahendravaram: The distribution of social pensions to the elderly, single women, and other groups will likely face difficulties again. The state government has decided to deposit the social security pensions in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on June 1. Although there is a possibility of distribution of pension from house to house within two or three days by the staff of the Village Secretariats, the government is not taking any steps in that direction. The government also acted like this in the distribution of pensions for April and May.

Earlier, the government used to distribute pensions at the beneficiaries' homes on the first two days of every month through volunteers. However, after the coming force of the Election Code, some requested the EC to keep the volunteers away from election duties and activities that influence the voters. The EC directed that only volunteers should be kept away from this duty.

However, despite the possibility of using secretariat staff, panchayat staff, and municipal employees for these duties, the government deliberately ignored it. The YSRCP government made extreme efforts during the distribution of pensions in April and May to gain an electoral advantage by promoting the non-delivery of pensions due to the opposition's complaint against the volunteers. It delayed the distribution of pensions to the elderly and other sections and used it as a propaganda item in elections.

The beneficiaries were brought out of their homes and distributed pensions from April 1 to 4 in village and ward secretariats. In May, cash was deposited in the bank accounts and the pension beneficiaries were put in more trouble. Elderly people have to go to bank branches which are far away from their homes and villages. Huge queue lines were seen at the banks. Beneficiaries had to go around banks and offices again and again.

Now it has decided to continue the same policy. Officials say that pensions will be distributed to disabled and elderly people who cannot walk.