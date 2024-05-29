NTR’s Midas touch made man in the street into a great neta

Nellore: Remembering the legendary NTR on his 101st birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the former was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader. “His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations. From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfill his vision for our society,” the PM said.

Though his birth anniversary was celebrated across the state, this time it was a low-key affair as the Telugu Desam Party founded by him could not hold its annual Mahanadu programme as the election code was in place.

But NTR, apart from being an unparallel legendary actor, was a unique political leader who not only rode to power within eight months of launching the party in 1982 but also gave political life to many from the marginalized sections of society in very first elections to the state Assembly and Parliament faced by the TDP in 1983. Incidentally, some of them had even risen to greater heights in their career.

He proved that politics need not be only for financially sound or those who occupy high positions socially. Caste and community was no bar for becoming an MLA or MP.

From East Godavari district, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, then a young law graduate and from BC community, was picked up from the court premises and was given a party ticket. He not only won the election but also rose to the level of Speaker of the Assembly in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Pratibha Bharati from the Dalit community became the first women Speaker of the AP Assembly. Till 1983, Nellore politics were dominated by Reddy community. But NTR picked up one Jogi Mastanaiah who was porter in Guduru RTC bus stand (Guduru town) and Putchalapalle Penchalaiah both from the drowntrodden communities. While Mastanaiah got elected as an MLA from Guduru, Penchaliah got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Similarly, NTR focused on social engineering and gave tickets to two Law graduates Anam Ramanarayana Reddy of Nellore city, Petchalareddy Chennareddy of Muthukuru mandal who got elected to the Assembly from Nellore City and Sarvepalle Assembly segments, respectively.

The other Reddys who got political life were Nallapureddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and his brother Srinivasulu Reddy to represent Venkatagiri and Kovuru segments. They later became ministers in the NTR’s Cabinet. In 1992, NTR gave ticket to Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy who is the son of Srinivasulu Reddy. Prasanna Kumar Reddy is now the YSRCP MLA.

In a similar manner, All India NTR Fans Association national president Tallapaka Ramesh Reddy, presently TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy were among the first time MLAs from Nellore city and Sarvepalle Assembly segments.