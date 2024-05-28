BJP is known to make non-issues into issues: Naveen

Live
Bhubaneswar: Amid intense campaigning for the last phase of the polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader V K Pandian is controlling even the hand movements of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
In response to Sarma's comment, Naveen, in a video message said, "I believe the BJP, which is known to make non-issues into issues, is discussing my hands. This will certainly not work."
Sharing a video showing Naveen’s hand shaking while delivering a speech at a meeting and Pandian putting it on a table, Sarma said in a post on X: "This is a deeply distressing video. Shri V K Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen Babu."
The BJP leader's remark came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in an election rally that Naveen will be an ex-chief minister on June 4, the day on which votes will be counted.