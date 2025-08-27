Bihar drifting away from BJP, says Kadiyam Kavya

Hanumakonda: The people of Bihar are distancing themselves from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)–BJP alliance, said Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, who accompanied AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Supaul, Bihar, as part of the Voter Adhikar Yatra on Tuesday.

Speaking to locals during the 16-day campaign, Kavya asserted, “This time, it is the INDIA Alliance in Bihar.” She observed that there was widespread discontent among the people over unemployment, migration, and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The opposition has been calling the SIR exercise a ‘vote chori’, alleging that it was being used to remove the names of Dalits, OBCs, and migrant workers from the voter rolls. “The people of Bihar are breaking free from the Nitish-BJP mania. They are fed up with broken promises and now face voter suppression through SIR,” Kavya remarked.

The yatra struck a chord with the locals in Supaul, who demanded free and fair elections and a government that delivers on its promises. “SIR is robbing us of our rights. We need jobs, not excuses,” said Rajesh Mahto, a 28-year-old vendor. Sunita Devi, a schoolteacher, said, “Nitish’s government has lost our trust. We want a future with hope.”

Kavya, who is part of Priyanka Gandhi’s team, maintained that the INDIA bloc was gaining momentum on the plank of employment generation and voter inclusion. “The people want a government that listens to them, and the INDIA Alliance offers that vision,” she added. Despite BJP’s claims of development, the frequent alliance shifts by Nitish Kumar and the controversy over voter list revisions appear to have eroded public trust. Kavya’s observations during the yatra indicate that Bihar is leaning towards change, with the INDIA Alliance emerging as a formidable challenger to the NDA in the run-up to the 2025 Assembly elections.