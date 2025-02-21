BioAsia set to hold 2-day meet on April 25-26

Hyderabad: BioAsia, the Asia’s leading life sciences and health tech forum is set to host a two-day conference from April 25 in Hyderabad. Global industry leaders, policymakers, startups, and MSMEs to drive transformative innovation in healthcare will participate in the conference. With an impressive lineup of speakers and discussions, BioAsia 2025 aims to strengthen India’s position as a global leader in life sciences.

The event will feature addresses by key dignitaries, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Dr Jeannette Young, Governor of Queensland, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, and Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Industry and Supplies.

Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries and Commerce said, “This year’s Bio Asia will be the most impactful yet, with a strong focus on AI-driven healthcare, innovations in life sciences, and India’s role in clinical trials. We are thrilled to host such a distinguished lineup of global experts.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Government said, “With the participation of top organisations like Deloitte, BCG, EY-Parthenon, and HealthArk, BioAsia 2025 will drive meaningful discussions on the future of healthcare and life sciences. The excitement and enthusiasm from startups and industry leaders has been phenomenal.”

Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, stated: “India has immense potential to lead the convergence of life sciences and technology. With leaders from Amgen, MSD, and other top organisations joining, BioAsia 2025 will be a landmark event for global healthcare innovation.”