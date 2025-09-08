Biology teacher bags ‘Best District-Level’ educator award

Khammam: Inrecognition of his teaching methods and contribution to environmental awareness among students, Aakooti Rambabu, a biology teacher at Zilla Parishad High School, Vemsur, was felicitated by District Educational Officer Sreeja for being selected as the Best Teacher at the District Level.

Hailing from Kalluru Gudem village, Rambabu’s selection was based on nominations reviewed by the District Selection Committee.

Rambabu has been instrumental in igniting interest in biology among students by creating an engaging and accessible learning environment. He established a low-cost/no-cost Biology exhibition lab, featuring a range of models and experiments that simplifies complex biological concepts for students.

In addition to classroom teaching, he has conducted several hands-on experiments, science projects, and environmental awareness programs, helping students connect theoretical knowledge with real-world applications.

Notably, he was selected for the State-level Science Seminar, and honoured with the ‘State Green Champion Award’ by Environment Minister Konda Surekha, in recognition of his efforts in promoting eco-friendly practices and conservation awareness.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, DEO Sreeja commended Rambabu for his dedication and passion towards education, stating:

“Teachers like Rambabu are shaping future scientists and responsible citizens. His commitment to both academics and environmental awareness is truly inspiring.”

The event saw the presence of local education officials, teachers, and students, all of whom lauded Rambabu’s contributions to quality education and sustainable living practices.