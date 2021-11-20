Bizman booked for sodomising gym trainer in Hyderabad

A case has been registered against a real-estate businessman for allegedly sodomising his personal gym trainer here at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad.

The victim, who was working as a personal gym trainer and body guard and driver is said to have been sexually assaulted by the realtor identified as S Sreedhar Rao at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills.

In the complaint, the victim said that realtor asked him to give a massage during which Rao sexually assaulted the gym trainer by threatening him with a knife. After the incident, the accused also snatched the mobile phone of the trainer.

The Sanathnagar police booked a case and are investigating. The police said that they are collecting evidences to proceed illegally as the incident happened a month ago.