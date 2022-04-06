BJP 42nd Foundation Day celebrated across Rangareddy

Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day on Wednesday. The celebrations were held in Shadnagar, Kothur, Mogiligidda, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Thimmapur, and in Faruqnagar under the auspices of Andela Sriramulu, Srivardhan Reddy, Kakkunuri Venkatesh Gupta, P Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Narsimha Goud, Akula Pradeep and other leaders respectively. The BJP leaders hoisted the flags and garlanded the portraits of Bharath Maatha.

Speaking on the occasion, Shadnagar BJP in-charge Srivardhan Reddy said that BJP is currently the largest political party in India, both in terms of representation in Parliament and in terms of party membership. He said that the BJP is emerging as an unstoppable force under the lease of PM Narendra Modi. The BJP rule which started in 1980 has spread across the country today. He also called on everyone to work with the BJP's basic principle that the country is more important than the individual and society is more important than the family. He also recalled the services of Former Prime Minister Vajpayee and the services of veteran LK Advani. Later, he expressed confidence in winning forthcoming Assembly elections in the State under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay. BJP senior leaders, activists and others were also present.

Earlier in the day, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted the party flag in the BJP office along with party leaders to mark the 42nd Foundation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said that BJP always aims to work for the welfare of the people. The people have shown so much love and support for the party all these years, he said. He exuded confidence that BJP will develop Telangana which was not done in the past 8 years. He said that BJP supports the ones who work hard for the party.

He said dynasty politics are going on in the state and added that the BJP will eradicate it in the coming future. He reminded that the BJP has always worked for the welfare of the farmers and alleged that the TRS is misleading them for their political gains.