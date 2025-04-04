  • Menu
BJP, AIMIM candidates file nominations for Hyderabad local body MLC polls; Congress, BRS stay away

Hyderabad: The nominations for the Hyderabad local body MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections saw activity from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday, with both parties officially entering the fray.

Gautam Rao filed his nomination as the BJP candidate, while Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan submitted his papers on behalf of AIMIM. Their entries mark the beginning of a political contest between the two parties in this specific electoral segment.

Interestingly, the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have chosen to stay away from the election, opting not to field any candidates.

The polling for the MLC seat is scheduled to take place on 23 April, while counting of votes and the announcement of results will be held on 25 April.

This election, limited to local body representatives as voters, is expected to be a key contest in the city, especially in the absence of participation from two major regional players.

