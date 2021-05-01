BJP alleges irregularities in KMC polls, seeks probe

Hyderabad: Former MLC and BJP State core committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday demanded a detailed inquiry into bogus votes and alleged rigged votes polled in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Friday.

In a statement released for media on Friday, he alleged that these irregularities were carried out by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi with the support of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He alleged that these irregularities particularly took place in Mamata Medical College areas, comprising 20 wards and others during the Friday elections.

He further alleged that the TRS leaders distributed a large amounts of money and liquor to bribe the voters to win the election in an undemocratic manner.

He said that the BJP protested at various places against these misgivings of TRS, and he had brought the irregularities to the notice of authorities concerned for necessary action.

In some areas, Dr Ponguleti added the high-handed behaviour of some police personnel was condemnable.

It was shameful to misuse the official machinery for winning elections, without doing any development, he said, accusing the Khammam TRS leaders of engaging in corrupt practices.

He appreciated the BJP cadre who vehemently opposed the undemocratic, dictatorial leadership of TRS across the State during the municipal elections.