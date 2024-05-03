BJP alleges party banners, hoardings destroyed; seeks EC intervention

Hyderabad : A Telangana BJP delegation, headed by general secretary G Premender Reddy and secretary Kolli Madhavi on Thursday sought intervention of the Election Commission on incidents of tearing of the party banners across Hyderabad.

In a representation, the BJP leaders drew attention of the Commission to the unruly and criminal behaviour of a few miscreants who have been destroying and tearing the party banners. In many instances, hoardings erected over bus shelters, after obtaining permission of EC and other officials concerned, are being destroyed. They said near VV Nagar Road, Dilsukhnagar, the hoarding erected at the bus shelter has been destroyed. In the same locality, a hoarding erected at the main road has been destroyed. The party feels these acts are being carried out at the behest of the Congress and with its active connivance. "Soon after an FIR was filed against CM Revanth Reddy for his alleged involvement in morphing and circulation a video of Union Home Minister, these attacks on the hoardings started. We are apprehensive that this may spread to districts. The Congress activists, in the guise of unknown entities, may take recourse to similar mischievous acts," a leader said.



It alleges unauthorised hoardings and flexis are being erected across the city, demonising the Union government with false narratives, which are not permitted by anyone. At the Biodiversity flyover, Gachibowli, in Chevella constituency, a huge banner is seen with false narratives. At many places in the State, especially in Hyderabad, the police are removing saffron flags people that were hoisted atop their houses during Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.



The police are entering private properties of people and removing the flags, the letter alleged.

"This is unprecedented. When people have a right to preach religion in a manner they like, this unwarranted intrusion of police into private and sacred spaces is highly objectionable," the representation added.

Referring to an earlier EC action against the Speakers of Odisha and Gujarat, the party said, "Despite our earlier complaint, the Speaker of State Assembly Gaddam Prasad Kumar has been continuing to campaign for INC; no action has been initiated against him so far.”