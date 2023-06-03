BJP alone can fulfil Telangana martyrs & people’s aspirations: Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted here on Friday that the party alone can fulfil the aspirations of people of Telangana, who had fought relentlessly for the State formation nine years ago.

Addressing leaders and cadre after unfurling the national flag on the Telangana decennial celebrations at the party headquarters, he said the State had suffered heavily under the ‘dictatorial and corrupt’ regime of BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

“If Telangana has become a golden State why there were tears and hardships whichever sections of people we touch”, Bandi asked.

He recalled the party fighting on several fronts for the cause of separate Telangana. “Senior leader the late Sushma Swaraj had taken up the cause and made repeated appeals in Parliament to youth not to get disheartened and take their lives. “The BJP had passed a resolution for two States-one vote at its Kakinada conclave and extended support to the Telangana Bill in Parliament,” he asserted.

The Karimnagar MP listed how the Narendra Modi government extended cooperation for development of Telangana in the last nine years. He said whatever development the State had witnessed, it was because of funds released by the government and the Central schemes. In the last nine years, the Centre released Rs 4 lakh crore to Telangana for various projects, including revival of Ramagundam fertiliser plant with Rs 6,338 crore, national highway development costing Rs 1.10 lakh crore and procurement of paddy with over Rs 1 lakh crore.