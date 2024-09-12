BJP attacks Rahul for anti-India rhetoric on foreign soil

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana MPs on Wednesday lashed out at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'anti-India' remarks from foreign soil.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Laxman criticised that Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to America is holding meetings with anti-Indian people there.

Taking strong exception, he said that Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Ilhan Omar, an American lawmaker and Pakistan advocate, who opposes India at every opportunity with her divisive agenda and spews venom at India is unacceptable.

He recalled that earlier, Ilhan Omar had asked the US to support the Canadian investigation when a diplomatic row between India and Canada erupted over the death of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Apart from opposing Article 370, Rahul also met with conspirators in raising hatred against Hindus.

He said that it was the Congress that posed an existential threat to the Sikhs and opposed their rights with the massacre of Sikhs during the Congress government. Also, he condemned Rahul's alleged comments that Sikhs wearing turban or kada in India are not correct.

He said Rahul has lost his senses in saying that there is no democracy in the country if Congress is defeated, damaging the reputation of the country.

Karimnagar MP and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of not only belittling India during his foreign tours but also criticising the country’s electoral system. He asked, "Mr. Rahul Gandhi... Quit India!"

He criticised Rahul Gandhi for defaming India abroad and called on him to apologise for his remarks. Sanjay said, "Rahul has no right to stay in this country," and reiterated BJP’s slogan of unity, stating, "Only one Tricolour should fly in this country." He also urged the public to support the BJP in ensuring justice for Hindus and the marginalised.

BJP national vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna termed that it’s a shame on the part of the Congress MP standing with the forces that are conspiring to divide India.

Being in India, he should be ashamed to talk about the lack of freedom in the country and criticised that it has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party to engage in cheap talk.

DK Aruna demanded an unconditional apology from Rahul to the people of this country.

BJP Tamil Nadu co-incharge Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy termed Rahul Gandhi stooped to a new low with his remarks on the internal affairs of the country, its governance, elections and on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress MP's remarks only expose his frustration, he added.