BJP, BRS trying to put brakes on Azhar’s entry into cabinet: Goud

Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that both the BJP and BRS are attempting to hinder cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's entry into the Telangana Cabinet.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the TPCC stated: "Azharuddin, who captained the Indian cricket team, has made significant contributions to the nation over many years, and both the people of Telangana and the country recognise his prominence. He has provided invaluable service not only in sport but also as a Member of Parliament to the public. It is regrettable that BJP leaders have lodged complaints with the Election Commission to obstruct Azharuddin’s potential ministerial role."

He further remarked: "The BJP and BRS are engaging in unethical tactics to impede Azharuddin’s appointment as a minister.

The public needs to be aware of the covert agreement between the BJP and the BRS. Despite the Chief Minister's desire to include him, the BJP is scheming to prevent Azharuddin from joining the Cabinet." He emphasised that the State government is committed to including Azharuddin in the Cabinet.

Goud highlighted what he termed the BJP's inconsistent practices before the public. "Previously, the BJP appointed a by-election candidate as a minister in Rajasthan. For instance, just 20 days before the poll in the Sri Karanpur constituency by-election in Sri Ganganagar district, their candidate Surendra Pal Singh was made a Cabinet member," he noted.

Mahesh Kumar Goud questioned the BJP leaders: "If it was acceptable to appoint a by-election candidate as a minister back then, why is it considered wrong now to consider Azharuddin?" He accused the BJP of putting pressure on the Governor to prevent Azharuddin's swearing-in ceremony and mentioned that even KCR's daughter, Kavitha, acknowledged that the BRS has a covert agreement with the BJP.

"Azharuddin’s inclusion in the Cabinet is inevitable. We strongly believe that he will advocate for the welfare of minorities as a minister," stated Mahesh Kumar Goud.