BJP candidate not keen on MLC post: Harish Rao

Malkajgiri: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the BJP candidate N Ramchandra Rao had no interest in the Council seat and he would leave the seat if there was an election for Assembly or Lok Sabha and, hence, the graduates should vote for TRS.



Addressing a press conference here, Harish Rao said that Ramchandra Rao was a member of the Legislative Council but he contested the Assembly and Lok Sabha election so that he can leave the Council seat.

"What is the guarantee that he will not leave the seat again if there are elections? The graduates in Parigi, Tandur, Mahabubnagar have said that they could not meet their representative after he was elected to the council," said Harish Rao. The TRS leader said that the graduates should vote for Sarojini Vani Devi because she has served lakhs of students as lecturer, professor and correspondent in the education sector.

He asked the BJP leaders to tell one good thing they have done so that people can vote for them. "Why should people vote for BJP? for increasing petrol and diesel prices, increasing Rs 225 on gas cylinder prices every year, for not fulfilling the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, for cancelling coach factory," asked Harish Rao.

He asked the graduate voters to elect Vani Devi and added that the TRS MPs would fight against Centre and stop the efforts of the Centre to privatise the public sector companies.