BJP Celebrates MLC Election Victory in Aija, Predicts Winning Streak in Telangana

Gawal: Under the leadership of BJP Aija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, BJP supporters celebrated the party's victory in the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teacher MLC constituency election. The supporters distributed sweets and organized a rally through the town streets.

Jogulamba Gadwal District BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy congratulated BJP candidate Anji Reddy on his election victory and praised the hard work of party activists. He expressed confidence that the people seeking change are viewing the BJP as a guiding light and predicted a winning streak for the party in upcoming elections.

Former Gadwal BJP MLA candidate Shiva Reddy and Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy also addressed the gathering. They emphasized that the BJP is set to win in the forthcoming local body elections. They criticized the state government, stating that central government funds are driving village panchayat development, while the state government takes undue credit.

They highlighted that people are closely observing the government's actions and will support the BJP in the upcoming elections. The leaders declared that the BJP is ready to fight against the anti-people policies of the Congress government.

They further claimed that the MLC election results have set a record in Telangana and marked the beginning of a countdown for the Congress party, calling the BJP's victory a "Ramzan gift" for the Congress. They predicted that the BJP would soon secure 100% support in Telangana.

Prominent attendees at the event included Town Vice Presidents Laxman Goud, Raghu, Vinod, Ramu, and several BJP activists.