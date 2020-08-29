BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges misuse of Central funds by Telangana government

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to ensure that the funds released to Telangana under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) are spent transparently.

The Karimnagar MP met the Union Agriculture Minister and the Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Aghadi and submitted representations on various development projects and release of funds to Telangana. He said the AIF is meant to transform and strengthen the lives of farmers in the country. However, at the same times, he expressed doubts about the misuse of the Central funds under the scheme in Telangana and sought the Union Agriculture Minister to take steps to ensure that the State government implements the scheme transparently.



He also asked the Union Ministers to mount pressure on the State government, for release of its share for several developmental and new projects taken up under various ministries in Telangana. He said that delay in releasing funds from the State is a delay in the implementation of projects, he added.

Similarly, he discussed with Suresh Agadi the pending, progress of ongoing and new railway projects in the State, in particular the Hasan Parti-Karimnagar railway line project. He requested the minister to take steps for the construction of Railway Over Bridge at Thigalakuntapally in Karimnagar town in addition the second railway line between Karimnagar-Nizamabad.