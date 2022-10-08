BJP, Cong will lose deposits in Munugodu bypoll: Minister Chamakura Mallareddy

Choutuppal (Yadadri- Bhongir): Labour and Employment Minister Chamakura Mallareddy has predicted that BJP and Congress parties will not get deposits in Munugodu bypoll.

He carried out election campaign on Friday in Aregudem, Katrevu, Gundlabavi, Reddibavi and Saidabad villages of Choutuppal mandal of which he was appointed in-charge.

Local village women welcomed him with harathi. The campaign was started after special pujas at Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple. The Minister interacted with elderly people and farmers during the campaign.

He listed and explained the Government welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and free electricity schemes with facts and figures.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy pledged his MLA post to BJP to avail a contract worth Rs 20,000 crore.

He said that Rajagopal in his three and a half years as an MLA never visited the villages of the constituency.

He mocked at the Rajgoapal's statement that he resigned MLA post for development. He asked how he would develop Munugodu if he wins from BJP.

He challenged Rajgopal Reddy to first bring Rs100 crore from the Center for the development of the constituency and then contest in the by-poll.

Stating that all eligibles will get Aasara pensions, he informed the Minister over phone on the need of construction of Pantangi-Gundlabavi road during his campaign in the village.

Party local body representatives and leaders accompanied the minister during his campaign.