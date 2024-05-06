BJP conspiring to finish quota: Rahul

Nagarkurnool: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the BJP if voted to power again at the Centre would do away with the Constitution of India. He said if Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar had not given the Constitution of India, BCs, SCs, STs and OBCs would not have got the reservations in the country. He said the Congress would not allow the BJP to change the Constitution.

Rahul said that if the Congress was voted to power at the Centre, it would remove the cap of 50% on the reservations and challenged Modi to promise that he was not against the reservations by accepting the Congress proposal.

He said the Modi-led BJP government had taken the first step to do away with the reservations by privatizing the PSUs. Similarly, Modi had brought in the concept of Agniveer to remove the reservations.

Rahul said if the Congress voted back to power at the Centre, they would do away with the contract jobs and bring in reservations in all these jobs.

Rahul Gandhi said that inspired by the successful implementation of guarantees in Telangana, the AICC has decided to offer Rs 1 lakh per year in 12 monthly installments to women in every family. “We shall come up with a list of poor families and one woman from each of the family will be provided Rs 1 lakh per year. This will be in addition to the Rs 30,000 (Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana) and they would get a total amount of Rs 1.3 lakh.

He also promised job guarantee along with Rs 1 lakh stipend. This will be the first scheme to be implemented by any of the governments and India will get the best trained workforce,” he said.

The Congress leader also expressed his ire over media alleging that they had turned pro BJP. He said while the schemes implemented by the Congress governments like loan waiver and MGNREGA were not highlighted, the media was interpreting waiver of Rs 16 lakh crore debt of about 25 millionaires as progress by the government. Media feels that funds for MNREGA will make labour lazy. The Congress party will arrest this trend,” he declared.

Who are architects of Constitution of India?

Nagarkurnool: Who are the architects of the Constitution of India? Well, this question generated a lot of interest on Sunday as Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election meeting of the Congress here on Sunday, held a copy of the Constitution of India in his hand and said it was the gift of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar. This remark raised many an eyebrow as Mahatma Gandhi was never involved in the making of Indian Constitution. He was assassinated in 1948, while the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.