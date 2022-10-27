BJP conspiring to topple TS govt: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: State Planning Commission Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to topple the TRS government in the State and forcing some MLAs to resign to achieve its evil designs. However, the people realised the anarchy and conspiracies of the BJP, he noted.

Vinod Kumar asserted that the TRS party would get a huge majority in Munugode by-election as the people in the constituency were supporting the party. He made these remarks during his visit to the District Library where Karimnagar District Library chairman Anil Kumar assumed the office on Wednesday.

He said that the people of the country were protesting against the BJP government at the Centre and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government was causing trouble in the States across the country.

Vinod Kumar revealed that it would take some more time to convert TRS into BRS due to the Election Code. He alleged that the BJP was causing trouble in the States by using the Governors. The behavior of the Governor in the state with non-BJP governments was not good and the Governor was the reason for pending bills.

City Mayor Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Swaruparani Harishankar and others participated in this programme.