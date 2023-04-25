BJP daydreaming of coming to power in TS: Harish Rao

Kalluru: Finance Minister Harish Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party's claim of coming to power in Telangana in the ensuing Assembly election will be an illusion.

Addressing the Aatmeeya Sammelanam programme at Kalluru village of Satthupally constituency in Khammam district on Monday, Harish Rao said that leave it Telangana State, the BJP leaders wouldn't secure the deposits even in the Assembly segments of Khammam district but they are dreaming to come power in Telangana. He said that half of the people who attended the Aatmeeya Sammelanam programme at Kalluru were not present at the BJP meeting held in Chevella on Sunday and alleged that many attendees were brought in from other districts.

Highlighting the BRS government's achievements in the agriculture sector, Harish Rao said the Telangana State witnessed a significant increase in the cultivation of Yasangi crop from 14 lakh acre in 2014 to 56 lakh acres in 2023. He also mentioned that the government had bought crops worth 26,600 crores last year against Rs 3,600 crores in 2014.

The Minister also discussed the BRS government's efforts to provide relief to farmers affected by crop loss due to untimely rains. He said that an announcement was made to provide Rs. 10,000 per acre in case of crop loss, and that instructions had already been issued to the Chief Secretary to assess the crop damage.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Parthasaradhi Reddy, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Rajyasabha MPs Ravi Chandra and Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Errolla Srinivas, and local MLA Sandra Venkata Veeriah.