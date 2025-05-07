BJP delegation seeks Guv’s intervention to deport Pakistanis from State

Hyderabad: A BJP delegation met with State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and urged him to instruct the state government to take immediate action to deport any illegally residing Pakistani nationals from the state and Hyderabad.

The delegation, included BJP MP Dr K Laxman, State Vice-President Dr G Vijaya Rama Rao, former MLAs Ch Ramachandra Reddy and S Venkateswara Rao, and State Party Secretary Bangaru Sruthi, met the Governor Jishnu Dev Verma on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum. The BJP leaders expressed their shock over the brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

They emphasised that this attack was planned and executed under the direction of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistani Army, leaving the nation in a state of deep mourning. The leaders highlighted that the entire country stands united against this heinous crime, with decent nations around the world supporting India at this moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to confront these forces decisively so that no terrorists or state sponsors of terrorism can escape accountability.

The Defence Forces have been given a free hand by the Prime Minister to carry out this mission, and the BJP leaders expressed confidence in their capability. They reiterated that all 1.4 billion citizens of India support the Prime Minister and the Defence Forces in this endeavour. In response to this tragic incident, the Central Government has taken significant steps by annulling the Indus Water Treaty, minimising diplomatic relations with Pakistan, cancelling visas issued to Pakistani nationals, and beginning the deportation process within a specified timeframe.

“In light of the Home Ministry’s Order No. 25022/28/2025-F.I dated April 25, 2025, and exercising the powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, it has been decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani citizens, excluding long-term, diplomatic, and official visas.”

Given these developments, the BJP leaders urged the prompt identification of all Pakistani nationals residing in various parts of the state without valid documents, including those with expired visas or suspended visas. They emphasised that this is a matter of grave national security and that all such individuals must be identified without delay, with necessary legal action taken immediately.