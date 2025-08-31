  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP demands compensation for flood affected families

BJP demands compensation for flood affected families
x
Highlights

Mancherial: BJP leader Raghunath Verabelli has demanded that Rs 25,000 in compensation be paid to families affected by the recent floods. On Saturday,...

Mancherial: BJP leader Raghunath Verabelli has demanded that Rs 25,000 in compensation be paid to families affected by the recent floods. On Saturday, he visited the flood-hit areas of NTR Nagar and Ram Nagar in the district headquarters along with other BJP leaders, offering comfort and support to the victims.

He expressed concern that due to the construction of the Kaleshwaram Project by the previous government, Mancherial town has been submerged in backwaters for the past four years, causing severe losses to residents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick