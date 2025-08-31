BJP demands compensation for flood affected families

Mancherial: BJP leader Raghunath Verabelli has demanded that Rs 25,000 in compensation be paid to families affected by the recent floods. On Saturday, he visited the flood-hit areas of NTR Nagar and Ram Nagar in the district headquarters along with other BJP leaders, offering comfort and support to the victims.

He expressed concern that due to the construction of the Kaleshwaram Project by the previous government, Mancherial town has been submerged in backwaters for the past four years, causing severe losses to residents.