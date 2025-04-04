BJP Demands Restoration of Historic Bakkamma Bavi and Temple in Aija

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Mandal BJP President Gopalakrishna, BJP leaders visited the ancient Bakkamma Bavi (Well) in Aija town and emphasized the need for its immediate restoration.

Speaking on the occasion, former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president Ramachandra Reddy highlighted the historical significance of Bakkamma Bavi. He explained that the well dates back to the reign of Nalla Somanadri (Peddha Somabhupaludu), who ruled Gadwal Samsthan between 1668 and 1712. The well was named after Bakkamma, the woman who raised him. It is believed that this structure originally consisted of seven wells. Additionally, Nalla Somanadri constructed a fort in Aija and built the Ramalingeshwara Temple within it, as documented in the book Samagra Andhra Sahityam, Volume 2.

Current Condition of Bakkamma Bavi

Presently, Bakkamma Bavi, located on Thoomukunta Road in Aija, is in a state of neglect, overgrown with thorny bushes, and its ancient stone structures are deteriorating. The remnants of the old temple near the well have also disappeared, leaving it in ruins.

Call for Conservation of Heritage Sites

BJP leaders strongly urged the government to take immediate action in protecting and restoring historical wells, forts, and temples across Jogulamba Gadwal district. They pointed out the need to preserve landmarks such as:

Nizam Konda Fort (situated in the Krishna River)

Gadwal Mud Fort

Pragatpur Mud Fort

Stone Bastions in Alampur, Rajoli, Gattu, Chinna Tandrapadu, and Dev Banda villages

The BJP delegation called for these sites to be transformed into tourist destinations, boosting heritage conservation and local tourism.

BJP's Appeal to the Government

The party requested the Telangana state government to take responsibility for safeguarding these historical monuments. Specifically, BJP demanded the immediate restoration of Bakkamma Bavi and the ancient temple near it. They also suggested developing a park around Bakkamma Bavi to enhance the area.

Leaders in Attendance

The event saw participation from several prominent BJP leaders, including Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Bhim Sen Rao, Mandal BJP President Shashi Kumar, OBC District General Secretary Veerayya Achari, Pulikal Rajasekhar, Ramakrishna, Veeresh, T. Narsimha, B. Veeresh, Mahesh, Bheemudu, Bhaskar, Anji, K. Bheemanna, Gadige Rajasekhar, Nesha Raghu, Veeresh Achari, and Rama Achari.

The BJP has vowed to continue its efforts until the government initiates restoration work on these historic sites, ensuring that they remain a valuable part of Telangana’s rich cultural heritage.